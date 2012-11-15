Nov 15 Transocean Ltd : * Wins reversal of decision in favor of maersk drilling USA in patent

litigation -- U.S. appeals court * Lower court had rejected claims that maersk did not infringe patents, which

were related to offshore drilling * U.S. federal circuit court of appeals says trial jury had had substantial

evidence to justify $15 million damages as a reasonable royalty * Federal circuit reverses lower court order granting maersk's motion for new

trial