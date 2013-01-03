BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 * U.S. files proposed consent decree with Transocean Ltd over 2010 Gulf
of Mexico oil spill -- court records * Transocean agrees to pay $400 million fines and other relief under plea
agreement -- court document * Transocean to pay $1 billion civil penalty -- court document * Transocean to deny liability arising out of or relating to macondo well
incident other than as explicitly set forth in plea agreement * Transocean to pay $1 billion civil penalty in stages over a two-year period * Transocean proposed consent decree filed with U.S. district court in New
Orleans
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.