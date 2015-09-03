By John Miller
| ZURICH, Sept 3
ZURICH, Sept 3 A ship built by the CIA for a
secret Cold War mission in 1974 to raise a sunken Soviet sub is
heading to the scrap yard, a victim of the slide in oil prices.
Christened the Hughes Glomar Explorer, after billionaire
Howard Hughes was brought in on the CIA's deception, the
619-foot vessel eventually became part of the fleet of ships
used by Swiss company Transocean to drill for oil.
But the oil price rout means the former spy ship now called
GSF Explorer is just one of 40 such offshore drilling rigs that
have been consigned to scrap since last year.
It's the end of a story that began when a Soviet G-II sub
called the K-129 sank in September 1968 "with all hands, 16,500
feet below the surface of the Pacific", according to an official
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) history.
The sub sank with nuclear-armed ballistic missiles and
nearly 100 sailors, according to declassified documents at
George Washington University's National Security Archive.
According to the CIA history of the mission, called "Project
Azorian", the Soviet Union failed to locate the sub in a massive
two-month search, but the United States found it, 1,500 miles
(2,400 km) northwest of Hawaii.
The CIA wanted to get its hands on the nuclear missiles, as
well as cryptography gear to break Soviet codes, but needed a
cover story because any recovery ship would quickly be spotted
by its Cold War foe.
The CIA brought billionaire Hughes in on the secret. Under a
meticulously crafted fiction, the ship was built for Hughes at
Pennsylvania's Sun Shipbuilding and Drydock Co, because he
needed it to mine sea-bed manganese nodules.
"If the Russians had become aware of the real purpose of the
mission, we'd have had to cancel it, and all the money would go
down the drain," David Sharp, a 50-year CIA veteran from
Maryland who was the 1974 mission's deputy for recovery
operations, told Reuters in an interview.
COVER BLOWN
While the CIA has over the years lavished billions on covert
planes and spacecraft, Jeffrey T. Richelson, a senior fellow at
the National Security Archive, told Reuters: "They have not
built anything so elaborate as the Glomar for such a limited
mission".
Too wide for the Panama Canal, the Hughes Glomar Explorer,
also named after the company Global Marine Inc. that designed
it, rounded Cape Horn to reach the Pacific.
In August 1974, its huge mechanical claw raised a 145-foot
section of the K-129 Soviet sub.
Sharp, now 81, who published "The CIA's Greatest Covert
Operation" in 2011 after years of wrangling with the agency over
classified material, acknowledged the audacious mission was not
a complete operational success.
The claw failed, he said, and only the sub's bow, with the
bodies of six Russian sailors but no missiles or code equipment,
was brought to the surface.
The operation's secrecy was shattered after a June 1974
break-in at Hughes' Los Angeles headquarters, where the haul
likely included a memo linking the mission to the billionaire.
The circle within the government and law enforcement that
knew of the project widened. The Los Angeles Times ran a story
in February 1975.
"The source of the leak was never identified," the CIA said.
"With Glomar's cover blown, the White House canceled further
recovery operations."
The Glomar's mission has a Cold War postscript: In 1992,
then-CIA Director Robert Gates gave Russian President Boris
Yeltsin a decades-old video of the six sailors' burial at sea.
A GLOMAR RESPONSE
Converted to a deepwater drill ship in 1997 and renamed the
GSF Explorer, the vessel was bought by Transocean in
2010 and has been deployed by the world's largest offshore
driller from the Gulf of Mexico to Angola.
Its stern has a helicopter landing pad and the vessel is
topped by a towering 170-foot tall derrick, so it can drill to
depths of up to 30,000 feet.
In its heyday, the ship was hired out for more than $400,000
a day, could house a crew of 160 and was held steady for
drilling in heavy seas by 11 powerful thrusters.
But with falling oil prices approaching $40 a barrel and
demand for exploration from companies such as Royal Dutch Shell
and BP plunging, old ships without contracts or
facing hefty maintenance bills are being culled.
Transocean, whose Deepwater Horizon drill rig explosion in
2010 in the Gulf of Mexico caused the largest offshore
environmental disaster in U.S. history,
condemned the GSF Explorer in April.
Altogether, the company is scrapping some 20 vessels,
shelving deliveries of new ultra-deepwater drillships,
forecasting $2 billion in writedowns and cancelling its interim
dividend.
Houston's Diamond Offshore and London's Noble Corp
have also consigned about a dozen ships to scrap since
last year.
"We've seen the largest number of floaters being scrapped
over two consecutive years," said Rystad Energy analyst Joachim
Bjorni in Norway.
But no "floater" destined for the world's scrap yards is
quite like the GSF Explorer.
Transocean declined to name the vessel's buyer, nor where it
will be scrapped, fitting for a ship whose original name has
become synonymous with U.S. government secrecy.
After the CIA's initial refusal to acknowledge its "Project
Azorian" in 1975 with a "neither confirm or deny" reply, such
answers became know as "Glomar responses".
(Editing by David Clarke)