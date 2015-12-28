ZURICH Dec 28 Transocean, one of the
world's largest offshore drilling companies, said on Monday that
Shell had opted to terminate its contract for the harsh
environment semisubmersible Polar Pioneer before the expiration
in July, 2017.
"Transocean will be compensated for the early termination
through a lump-sum payment that includes adjustments for reduced
operating costs and demobilization to Norway," Zug,
Switzerland-based Transocean said in a statement.
