April 30 Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, said on Tuesday a cost-cutting effort would yield $300 million in savings by next year, as the company fends off a board challenge from activist investor Carl Icahn.

Shares of Transocean rose 0.6 percent in after-hours trading to $51.80.

The company began the cost review late last year after it sold off 38 older rigs in an effort to improve the profile of its fleet. Transocean now faces a barrage of criticism from Icahn in the run-up to its May 17 annual shareholder meeting, where he wants to secure a board shake-up and sizeable dividend.

Transocean said the estimated cost reductions - based on a preliminary analysis - include the consolidation of facilities and the streamlining or elimination of certain business functions and processes.

"The company anticipates that certain shore-based positions will be eliminated, a process that has commenced and will continue over the next several months," Transocean said in a statement, ahead of its first-quarter results next week.

It does not expect to realize material benefits from the initiative until early 2014. In early March, the company gave an estimate for 2013 operating and maintenance costs of between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion, which was already down from $6.1 billion in 2012.

Icahn bought a 5.6 percent stake in Transocean earlier this year before starting his strategic sparring with the company's board.

He is pushing for a $4-per-share dividend from Transocean as well as three new board members who would replace others that include Chairman Michael Talbert.

"The full Board, unfortunately, still has not explained to shareholders why they are continuing to support directors who were responsible for so much destruction of shareholder value," Icahn said in a letter to other shareholders released earlier.