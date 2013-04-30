April 30 Transocean Ltd, owner of the
world's largest offshore drilling fleet, said on Tuesday a
cost-cutting effort would yield $300 million in savings by next
year, as the company fends off a board challenge from activist
investor Carl Icahn.
Shares of Transocean rose 0.6 percent in after-hours trading
to $51.80.
The company began the cost review late last year after it
sold off 38 older rigs in an effort to improve the profile of
its fleet. Transocean now faces a barrage of criticism from
Icahn in the run-up to its May 17 annual shareholder meeting,
where he wants to secure a board shake-up and sizeable dividend.
Transocean said the estimated cost reductions - based on a
preliminary analysis - include the consolidation of facilities
and the streamlining or elimination of certain business
functions and processes.
"The company anticipates that certain shore-based positions
will be eliminated, a process that has commenced and will
continue over the next several months," Transocean said in a
statement, ahead of its first-quarter results next week.
It does not expect to realize material benefits from the
initiative until early 2014. In early March, the company gave an
estimate for 2013 operating and maintenance costs of between
$5.7 billion and $5.9 billion, which was already down from $6.1
billion in 2012.
Icahn bought a 5.6 percent stake in Transocean earlier this
year before starting his strategic sparring with the company's
board.
He is pushing for a $4-per-share dividend from Transocean as
well as three new board members who would replace others that
include Chairman Michael Talbert.
"The full Board, unfortunately, still has not explained to
shareholders why they are continuing to support directors who
were responsible for so much destruction of shareholder value,"
Icahn said in a letter to other shareholders released earlier.