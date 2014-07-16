* Transocean, advisers had been acquitted of all charges
* Norway appeals parts of the decision
By Ole Petter Skonnord and Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, July 16 Norway is appealing a decision by
an Oslo court to acquit Swiss-based rig firm Transocean
and some of its advisers of tax fraud in connection with
shifting assets between affiliated companies, the police
economic crimes investigation unit said.
On July 2 the Oslo district court acquitted several
Transocean subsidiaries and three individual advisers of all
charges.
It also dismissed the prosecution's demand for 1.8 billion
crowns ($290.7 million) in damages. Instead it asked the
Norwegian state to pay the defendants' costs, which were 41
million crowns.
The National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of
Economic and Environmental Crime said on Wednesday the state
would appeal the acquittal of Transocean Inc and Transocean
Deepwater Drilling Company, as well as the acquittal of two of
the three advisers.
"This is very important to us. This is a question of
principles," Morten Eriksen, the prosecutor in the case, told
Reuters.
"If the verdict stands, then tax law and tax treaties would
be so undermined that higher authorities must examine the
question."
Transocean could not immediately be reached for comment.
The company was accused of having underpaid taxes in
2000-2002, when it acquired three rivals worth $27 billion and
moved its headquarters to Switzerland from the Cayman Islands.
The prosecution claimed that the underpayments stemmed from
several transactions in connection with the sale of 12 oil rigs
from Transocean's Norwegian subsidiary to other company
divisions.
Transocean was also accused of several instances of
providing tax authorities with incomplete or misleading
information.
The Norwegian police unit that investigates economic crime
launched an investigation into the transactions in 2005.
(editing by Jane Baird)