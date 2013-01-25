BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
Jan 25 Transocean Ltd : * Carl icahn says believes Transocean should return capital to
shareholders, declare dividend of at least $4 per share -filing * Icahn says if Transocean does not declare dividend of at least $4 per share,
he plans to propose $4 per share dividend at 2013 annual meeting * Icahn says nothing in filing should be viewed as indication that he intends
to consider public takeover of Transocean * Icahn holds more than 20 million Transocean shares, or about 5.6 percent of
total - filing
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru