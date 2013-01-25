Jan 25 Activist shareholder Carl Icahn wants to
see offshore rig contractor Transocean declare a
dividend of at least $4 per share, or else he will propose it
himself at the next annual meeting, according to a regulatory
filing on Friday.
Icahn now owns a 5.6 percent stake in the Switzerland-based
company, which owns the world's largest offshore drilling fleet,
and said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commision that nothing in it "should be viewed as an indication
that the Reporting Persons intend to launch, or are otherwise
considering, a public takeover of the Issuer."