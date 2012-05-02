May 2 Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a sharp decline in quarterly profit due to a series of unfavorable charges.

First-quarter net profit fell to $42 million, or 12 cents per share, from $310 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.33 billion, compared with $2.39 billion expected by analysts on average.

