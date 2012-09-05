Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
Sept 5 Transocean Ltd's CEO said new court papers from the U.S. Justice Department talking of gross negligence in the Macondo oil spill are merely "elevated rhetoric" stemming from ongoing discussions between all the parties involved.
The U.S. government and BP Plc, operator of the Gulf of Mexico well in 2010 that ruptured and destroyed the Transocean rig drilling it, are engaged in talks to settle civil and potential criminal liability, though neither side will comment on the status of negotiations.
Government lawyers wrote of "gross negligence and willful misconduct" in an Aug. 31 filing in federal court in New Orleans, where the trial is slated for January 2013. A gross negligence finding could nearly quadruple the civil damages owed by BP under the Clean Water Act to $21 billion.
"From my perspective, the underlying claim is not new," Transocean Chief Executive Steven Newman said at the Barclays CEO Energy/Power Conference in New York on Wednesday. "What's new is the elevated rhetoric, and I think that represents the ongoing discussions between all the parties."
Last month, Transocean added a $750 million charge for its own potential Macondo losses to the $1 billion estimated loss it booked for the fourth quarter of 2011.
Newman also said he was confident the offshore contractor would ultimately overturn an operating ban in Brazil last week that followed an oil spill in November 2011 at a well drilled by Chevron Corp with a Transocean rig.
But Newman could not be so certain the appeals process would prevent the injunction from taking effect within 30 days of Transocean being served with it, which he said was imminent. Since 10 of the company's 127 active rigs are in Brazil, a stoppage would have an earnings impact, he added.
Shares of Transocean were down 3 percent at $46.69 in afternoon trading.
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.