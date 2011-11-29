* To issue 26 million shares

Nov 29 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX (RIG.N), owner of the world's largest offshore rig fleet, will sell 26 million shares in an underwritten public offer to buy back convertible notes and partially refinance its acquisition of Aker Drilling ASA.

Shares of Transocean tumbled to seven-year lows, closing 9 percent lower at $41.63. The sale of stock announced on Tuesday comes on top of its struggles with rig downtime as it upgrades them to meet tighter drilling regulations. [ID:nN1E7AF152]

The offering represents about 9 percent of Transocean's total issued and outstanding shares.

Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt said the equity raising only added to the company's "string of obstacles/missteps" recently, but recommended that "patient types" look at buying into the stock at a share price in the low $40s.

The proceeds of the share sale will be used to buy about $1.7 billion of Series B Convertible Senior Notes due December 2037, the company said in a statement.

Transocean, owner of the rig destroyed in last year's Gulf of Mexico oil spill disaster, said underwriters will have an over-allotment option of up to 3.9 million shares.

The price is expected to be determined through an accelerated book-building process, the company said.

In August, Transocean bought Aker Drilling for $1.43 billion to refresh its aging fleet and boost flagging orders. [ID:nL5E7JF04E] (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Gunna Dickson)