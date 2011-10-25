OSLO Oct 25 Norwegian authorities said on Tuesday they have indicted another Transocean Ltd tax adviser over suspicions of tax fraud in the years 2002-2005.

The move comes four months after two companies owned by the offshore drilling rig contractor and two tax advisers were indicted by the police unit that investigates economic crimes, Oekokrim.

Transocean is accused of having underpaid taxes by up to 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.8 billion) in 2000-2002 in connection with shifting assets between subsidiaries in the last decade when it acquired three rivals worth $27 billion and rebased to Switzerland from the Caymans for tax reasons.

Transocean denies the allegations.

"Transocean is aware of the new indictment and remains convinced that its filing were correct and that the proper amount of taxes were paid to Norwegian authorities," Transocean spokesman Guy Cantwell told Reuters. ($1 = 5.544 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Will Waterman)