UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
OSLO Oct 25 Norwegian authorities said on Tuesday they have indicted another Transocean Ltd tax adviser over suspicions of tax fraud in the years 2002-2005.
The move comes four months after two companies owned by the offshore drilling rig contractor and two tax advisers were indicted by the police unit that investigates economic crimes, Oekokrim.
Transocean is accused of having underpaid taxes by up to 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.8 billion) in 2000-2002 in connection with shifting assets between subsidiaries in the last decade when it acquired three rivals worth $27 billion and rebased to Switzerland from the Caymans for tax reasons.
Transocean denies the allegations.
"Transocean is aware of the new indictment and remains convinced that its filing were correct and that the proper amount of taxes were paid to Norwegian authorities," Transocean spokesman Guy Cantwell told Reuters. ($1 = 5.544 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.