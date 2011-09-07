* Just struck $68.5 mln deal to sell shallow-water rig

* Holding handful of older jackups for sale

* Shares up 2.5 percent on NYSE

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 7 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX (RIG.N) has seen a recent pickup in demand for the older rigs it is trying to sell, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor said on Wednesday.

"The market for secondhand assets is improving," Chief Executive Officer Steven Newman told the Barclays Capital CEO Energy-Power conference in New York. "There are more buyers out there today than there were a few months ago."

Just last week, Australia-based Buccaneer Energy BCC.AX announced the $68.5 million acquisition of a Transocean shallow-water rig, the GSF Adriatic XI, which it will deploy in Alaska early next year.

Transocean is holding a handful of other jackup rigs for sale, and Newman said it eventually planned on having a fleet solely focused on higher-specification equipment.

The Switzerland-based company announced plans to sell off its fleet of older jackups earlier this year. [ID:nN31126320]

Shares of Transocean were up 2.5 percent at $53.75 in morning New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Braden Reddall; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)