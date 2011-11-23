Nov 23 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX (RIG.N), owner
of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, announced the
departure of a former high-flying executive as the company
struggles to improve its performance.
Arnaud Bobillier, after three decades with Transocean and a
predecessor company, agreed on Wednesday to resign at the end
of the year, though the 55-year-old will stay on for six months
as an adviser.
While Bobillier is listed among the five executive officers
at Transocean, a spokesman said that changed with the executive
vice president's move to focus on operations integrity from his
previous responsibility for asset and performance in August.
The spokesman declined to comment further.
Earlier on Wednesday, independent analyst Lenny Zephirin
predicted a bumpy ride for Transocean, which has lost more than
a third of its value this year as it battles to get its fleet
up to the rigorous standards that have followed the Gulf of
Mexico spill.
"Despite the uncertainty surrounding Transocean, we are
surprised by the level of difficulty the company is facing in
its execution front," Zephirin wrote, adding that the company
should focus less on improving its image and more on cutting
debt and on spinning off less-capable rigs. [ID:nN31126320]
In a symbolic blow and a sign of the challenges Transocean
faces, the Switzerland-based company recently lost its top spot
by market capitalization to Seadrill (SDRL.OL), despite the
fact it has more than twice as many rigs. [ID:nN1E7AF152]
Bobillier, who earned his engineering degree in fluid
mechanics and thermodynamics in France, first became a named
executive officer in 2010, after a previously role at the top
of Transocean's Europe and Africa unit.
(Reporting by Braden Reddall, editing by Maureen Bavdek)