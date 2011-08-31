OSLO Aug 31 The chief financial officer of Transocean RIGN.VX, the world's largest drilling firm, told an oil conference in the Norwegian capital:

* CFO says looking to improve its fleet's composition, says there are "interesting growth opportunities" going forward

* CFO says opportunities to grow are especially interesting in the standard-jack-up rigs segment

* CFO says opportunities in standard jack-up rigs "have started crystallising"

* CFO says has a clear goal of debt reduction, currently now $9bln, comfortable with that level after Aker Drilling AKD.OL transaction

* CFO says sees order backlog at $24 bln, with firm free cash flow of $10.9 bln

* CFO says committed to "sustainable" dividend over time

* CFO says sees Norway as a growth market, especially in harsh environments

* CFO says sees demand in drilling market growing, sees increased day rates for standard units

* CFO says sees midwater drilling segment to increase in H2 2011, active in South-East Asia, India, North Sea

* CFO says demand for deepwater rigs expected to rise in H2 2011, demand has been slow so far

* CFO says demand for ultradeepwater rigs is better than for deepwater, sees demand increasing in H2 2011

* CFO says sees lack of capacity in ultra-deepwater segment, sees upside potential on day rates

* CFO says long-term demand in ultra-deepwater as strong

* CFO says says recent reports on us oil spill has not changed its view of responsibility in accident

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)