OSLO Aug 31 The chief financial officer of Transocean RIGN.VX, the world's largest drilling firm, told an oil conference in the Norwegian capital:
* CFO says looking to improve its fleet's composition, says there are "interesting growth opportunities" going forward
* CFO says opportunities to grow are especially interesting in the standard-jack-up rigs segment
* CFO says opportunities in standard jack-up rigs "have started crystallising"
* CFO says has a clear goal of debt reduction, currently now $9bln, comfortable with that level after Aker Drilling AKD.OL transaction
* CFO says sees order backlog at $24 bln, with firm free cash flow of $10.9 bln
* CFO says committed to "sustainable" dividend over time
* CFO says sees Norway as a growth market, especially in harsh environments
* CFO says sees demand in drilling market growing, sees increased day rates for standard units
* CFO says sees midwater drilling segment to increase in H2 2011, active in South-East Asia, India, North Sea
* CFO says demand for deepwater rigs expected to rise in H2 2011, demand has been slow so far
* CFO says demand for ultradeepwater rigs is better than for deepwater, sees demand increasing in H2 2011
* CFO says sees lack of capacity in ultra-deepwater segment, sees upside potential on day rates
* CFO says long-term demand in ultra-deepwater as strong
* CFO says says recent reports on us oil spill has not changed its view of responsibility in accident
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
