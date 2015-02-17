Feb 17 Transocean Ltd's decision to
replace its chief executive will do little to help the company
cope with an aging fleet and lower demand for its rigs due to a
steep fall in oil prices, analysts said.
Shares of the company, which also slashed its dividend by 80
percent to 60 cents per share, fell as much as 4 percent to
$18.22 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Transocean said on Sunday Chairman Ian Strachan would serve
as interim CEO until a replacement was found for departing CEO
Steven Newman.
The company has lagged its rivals because it failed to
invest quickly to build ultra-modern drillships. A 50 percent
drop in oil prices since June has added to its troubles.
"The challenges that RIG faces today with a competitively
disadvantaged fleet and balance sheet ... will not be readily
cured via CEO replacement," said Simmons and Co analysts.
Transocean faces a funding gap of $1.5 billion to $2.5
billion because of upcoming debt maturities and its payments
towards new rigs.
Deutsche Bank analysts said the dividend cut, however, would
be viewed positively as it would free up about $800 million per
year.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)