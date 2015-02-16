(Adds details on struggling offshore sector, dividends of
peers)
Feb 16 The chief executive of Transocean Ltd
, one of the world's top offshore drilling companies, is
stepping down and the company is slashing its dividend as
business slows on tumbling crude oil prices.
Transocean said on Sunday that Chairman Ian Strachan, who
previously held executive positions at Exxon Mobil Corp
and Rio Tinto PLC, will serve as interim chief executive
officer until a replacement is found for departing CEO Steven
Newman.
Transocean's shares have fallen 76 percent since Newman took
over as CEO in 2010.
Transocean did not say when it would name a permanent
successor to Newman, who also decided to quit as a director.
CEOs of energy companies often retain board seats after they
resign.
His unexpected departure comes as analysts say a wave of
consolidation is inevitable in the energy sector as sinking
prices cause an uptick in merger activity. A Transocean official
was not immediately available for comment.
Transocean's board also recommended lowering its annual
dividend of $3 a share by 80 percent to 60 cents a share, as it
tries to conserve its capital.
Often seen as a last resort, companies typically are loathe
to cut dividends. But the more than 50 percent slide in crude
oil prices since June to $50 a barrel has forced oil and gas
companies to trim spending on offshore exploration.
The offshore sector had been struggling before the latest
price downturn as exploration and production companies turned
their attention to the U.S. onshore shale boom.
UBS had said in January that Transocean needed to trim or
eliminate its dividend and this month Diamond Offshore Drilling
Inc axed a special dividend.
Noble Corp has halved its capital budget for 2015 but
said it would maintain its dividend.
Among the small universe of offshore drilling companies,
analysts have said Ensco Plc's annual divided is among
the safest.
Transocean had reached an agreement under pressure from
activist investor Carl Icahn in 2013 to boost its dividend and
cut costs, ending a months-long proxy battle. At the time, big
oil companies were still spending heavily on expensive deepwater
exploration work. Icahn was not immediately available for
comment.
Exploration companies typically pay $500,000 a day to have
rigs like those owned by Transocean look for oil thousands of
feet below the ocean floor.
Newman, who joined the company in 1994, led the
Switzerland-based company through the deadly Deepwater Horizon
oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Transocean owned and
operated the Deepwater Horizon rig that burned and sank during
the blowout of BP Plc's Macondo well, the biggest
offshore spill in U.S. history.
The incident resulted in the company paying the U.S.
government $1 billion in civil penalties.
After the spill, Transocean did not invest as quickly as its
competitors to build ultra-modern drillships and it fell behind,
a source familiar with the company said. New rigs tend to fetch
the highest prices and have the highest utilization rates.
