Feb 16 The chief executive of Transocean Ltd , which owns the world's largest fleet of offshore drilling rigs, is stepping down as it moves to slash its dividend amid the global slump in oil prices.

The company announced on Sunday that Chairman Ian Strachan, who previously held executive positions at Exxon Mobil Corp and Rio Tinto PLC, would serve as interim chief executive officer to replace departing CEO Steven Newman.

Transocean's board also recommended lowering its annual dividend by 80 percent to 60 cents per share, as it seeks to conserve its capital.

A more than 50 percent slide in crude oil prices to under $50 a barrel has forced oil and gas companies cut spending on exploration.

The company had reached an agreement under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn in 2013 for a $3 dividend, ending a months-long proxy battle.

Icahn was not immediately available for comment.

Newman, who joined the company in 1994, led the Switzerland-based company through the deadly Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Transocean owned and operated the Deepwater Horizon rig that burned and sank during the blowout of BP Plc's Macondo well, the biggest offshore spill in U.S. history.

The incident resulted in the company paying the U.S. government $1 billion in civil penalties.

Up to Friday's close, Transocean's shares have fallen nearly 76 percent since Newman took over as chief executive in 2010.

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)