Citigroup sees 10 pct-plus rise in quarterly markets revenue
NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
March 4 Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he still plans to propose a $4.00 per share dividend at Transocean Ltd's annual meeting, even as the company, the world's largest drilling contractor, said it will restart payouts.
Transocean's board has recommended that shareholders approve a $2.24 per-share dividend at the annual general meeting on May 17. The total payout would be about $800 million, the company said. It plans to pay the dividend on a quarterly basis starting in June.
Icahn, who now owns 5.6 percent of Transocean stock, asked for at least $4 per share in January.
NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed a plan by Republican lawmakers to replace the Obamacare healthcare statute that faces obstacles to becoming law from across the U.S. political spectrum.
* XTL Biopharmaceuticals announces $2.8 million private placement from existing investors