BRIEF-Saudi Aramco affiliates and Shell announce separation of Motiva assets
March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co :
May 9 Transocean Ltd : * CEO says sold 3 standard jackups in Q1, has only 4 left for sale; plans to
exit that market by year-end * CFO says outlook for revenue efficiency is unchanged at 93 percent despite
dip in Q1 * CFO says now expects 2013 capex of $2.4 billion, down from $3 billion, due to
changes in timing of payments on new rigs
March 6 Saudi Arabian Oil Co :
* International Shipholding Corporation's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ