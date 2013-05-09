May 9 Transocean Ltd : * CEO says sold 3 standard jackups in Q1, has only 4 left for sale; plans to

exit that market by year-end * CFO says outlook for revenue efficiency is unchanged at 93 percent despite

dip in Q1 * CFO says now expects 2013 capex of $2.4 billion, down from $3 billion, due to

changes in timing of payments on new rigs