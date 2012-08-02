Aug 2 Contract driller Transocean Ltd said its forecast for an annual increase of 2 to 4 percent in costs in 2013 included legal expenses for the anticipated civil-liability trial next year over the Macondo well blowout.

Transocean, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, said the Macondo legal costs would comprise only a small part of its operating and maintenance expenses, which are now expected to be $6.25 billion to $6.4 billion in 2012.

Transocean's Deepwater Horizon rig was destroyed in the April 2010 Gulf of Mexico blowout, which killed 11 people and led to the largest U.S. offshore oil spill.

After adding $750 million to its Macondo loss contingency, Chief Executive Steven Newman said the overall reserve of $1.95 billion represented the low end of its anticipated range of reasonable loss estimates.

Newman said he believed Transocean was making progress on a possible resolution to put the uncertainty around the well blowout and spill behind it, amid speculation about a looming settlement by Transocean and its client on the well, BP.

"Resolving Macondo may take time, but I am extremely confident in the company's position," Newman said on a conference call on Thursday.

The $750 million addition to reserves pushed Transocean to a loss in the second quarter, but otherwise its earnings were far higher than analysts had anticipated.

Transocean shares were 0.5 percent lower at $47.57, pulled down by a 1.3 percent decline in U.S. oil prices on Thursday.

Yet the sharp slump in oil prices from their March peaks had not affected clients' exploration plans, said Terry Bonno, vice president of marketing at Transocean.

Acknowledging the widely discussed strong demand for active deepwater rigs, she said Transocean was looking at bringing back into service stacked rigs to meet demand in the North Sea, Australia, Saudi Arabia and India. India's ONGC was believed to be close to seeking an eight-rig package, she added.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Dale Hudson)