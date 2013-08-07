GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
Aug 7 Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, reported on Wednesday a rise in adjusted quarterly profit as demand for its rigs increased, and the company kept costs contained compared with last year.
Second-quarter net income was $307 million, or 84 cents per share, compared with a loss of $304 million, or 86 cents per share, a year ago - when it took a $750 million charge related to its Gulf of Mexico spill liability.
Excluding one-time items, Transocean earned $1.08 per share in the latest quarter, in line with the average of analysts' estimates on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and up from an adjusted profit of 72 cents per share a year before. Revenue in the quarter rose 3 percent to about $2.4 billion.
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m