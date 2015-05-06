(Adds Street view, revenue, adjusted profit)
HOUSTON May 6 Transocean Ltd, one of
the world's top offshore drilling companies, reported a
first-quarter loss on Wednesday as oil exploration and
production companies rent out fewer of its rigs because of
tumbling crude prices.
The net loss was $483 million, or $1.33 per diluted share,
down from a profit of $456 million, or $1.25 a diluted share in
the same period a year ago, before oil prices plunged 50
percent.
First quarter 2015 results included $881 million of one-time
items that hurt the company's bottom line as it puts some older
equipment up for sale or scraps parts of its fleet in a market
widely seen as oversupplied.
On an adjusted basis that excluded items, Transocean earned
$398 million, or $1.10 a share, beating a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S estimate of $0.74 a share.
Rig utilization rose to 79 percent from 73 percent in the
fourth quarter. The contract backlog for April came in at $19.9
billion, versus $21.2 billion in February.
Revenues were $2.04 billion, versus $2.34 billion in the
year earlier period.
