UPDATE 1-Federal appeals court rules Mylan can proceed with generic Angiomax
April 6 A U.S. appeals court ruled that Mylan Inc's proposed generic version of the blood thinner Angiomax would not infringe on patents held by The Medicines Company.
HOUSTON Aug 5 Transocean Ltd, a top offshore drilling company, avoided some of the headwinds hitting its peers on Wednesday by booking $735 million in legal settlements and insurance from the 2010 Macondo well blowout and oil spill.
That money offset a $653 million charge, among others, for scrapping or idling a group of drillships in response to slumping demand for offshore services during the worst downturn in oil prices in year.
The company said second-quarter operating revenues fell to $1.78 billion from $2.28 billion a year earlier, as net income slipped to $348 million from $597 million. (Reporting By Houston Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 6 A second wind for U.S. staffing companies' stocks, which rallied after President Trump's election, could rest on whether optimism over his agenda leads to sustained strength for the economy and employment.
* Expects a loss in range of $0.6 to $1 million or $0.12 to $0.20 per share for first half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)