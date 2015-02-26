Feb 26 Offshore rig provider Transocean Ltd
wrote down the value of its contract drilling business
by $992 million in the fourth quarter as demand slumped due to a
steep fall in oil prices.
As a result of the impairment charge, Transocean has no
goodwill remaining on its balance sheet, the company said in a
statement late on Wednesday.
Demand for offshore rigs has weakened as oil producers scale
back drilling and slash spending due to a near-50 percent fall
in oil prices since June.
Transocean reported net loss of $739 million, or $2.04 per
share, attributable to controlling interest for the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $233 million, or
64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Moody's Investors Service cut its rating on Transocean's
$9.09 billion debt to junk on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)