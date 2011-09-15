* 3 of 4 in areas not recently singled out as active

* Midwater rigs account for nearly a quarter of revenue

Sept 15 Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX(RIG.N), the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, has found more work for four of its 28 midwater rigs, and three secured higher rates, according to its fleet update out on Thursday.

The midwater fleet, defined by the company as standard floating rigs that can drill in up to 4,500 feet (1,370 metres) of water, accounts for nearly a quarter of Transocean's revenue.

The Transocean Legend signed up to drill for ConocoPhillips (COP.N) off Australia until October 2012 at a rate of $293,000 per day, down $5,000 from the last contract with Eni (ENI.MI).

From February 2012, the GSF Arctic I will keep working off Brazil, but for Panoro Energy, on $270,000 per day, up $20,000 from the current rate. The Sedneth 701, which had a contract off Gabon end in July, will work the rest of the year for Total (TOTF.PA) off Congo for $235,000 per day -- up $25,000.

Contract additions in those three regions are good signs for Transocean, given that its chief executive had identified India, the North Sea and Southeast Asia as the most active midwater markets in a presentation to investors this month.

In Southeast Asia, a fourth midwater rig, the Actinia, received a three-month extension until December at a rate of $222,000 per day, up $32,000 from the existing contract with Petronas [PETR.UL] for work off Malaysia, according to Switzerland-based Transocean. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)