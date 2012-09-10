Sept 10 Transocean Ltd. is in
discussions with the U.S. Justice Department to pay $1.5 billion
to resolve civil and criminal claims from the 2010 Deepwater
Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, the Swiss-based company
said on Monday.
Parties have been unable to reach an agreement so far,
Swiss-based Transocean said in a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission. Transocean owned the Deepwater Horizon
drilling rig and BP Plc was the operator of the Macondo
well, which ruptured on April 20, 2010, killing 11 workers and
unleashing the worst U.S. offshore oil spill.
Transocean has reserved $2 billion to cover charges arising
from a potential settlement, and said it does not expect any
incremental charges to earnings.