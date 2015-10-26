ZURICH Oct 26 Transocean Ltd said it had agreed with customer Shell EP Wells Equipment Wells Services BV and shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co to delay the operating and delivery contracts of two new ultra-deepwater drillships by 12 months.

Delays for the Deepwater Pontus and Deepwater Poseidon vessels have no impact on the duration or dayrate of the original 10-year operating contracts for the drillships, Transocean said in a statement on Monday.

"Parties will be compensated for the postponement," it said, without giving details.

It said the agreement did not affect delivery and operating agreements for Shell's two other contracted Transocean newbuild, ultra-deepwater drillships, Deepwater Thalassa and Deepwater Proteus. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)