HOUSTON Feb 20 Barely two months into his new
job as the head of the world's largest offshore driller, Steven
Newman was steering Transocean through the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill, quickly earning a reputation as a CEO with a
steady hand.
Too steady, perhaps.
Since Sunday Newman, 50, is out of work. People inside and
outside the company say his abrupt departure reflected in part
the board's view that the 20-year company veteran was too
conservative and lacked a bold vision for a period of dramatic
industry change that began at the end of the last decade.
Newman also had to contend with two members of the 12-member
board who represent activist investor Carl Icahn, who demanded a
big dividend increase in 2013 and then saw it slashed by 80
percent this month in response to a sharp market downturn.
Icahn did not return phone calls and Newman could not be
reached. A Transocean official declined to comment.
It is not clear what investors such as Icahn might have in
mind for the company.
For now, according to one banker and other sources,
Transocean does not appear to be a takeover target because it is
too large to be swallowed by nearly any one of its competitors.
According to a Transocean presentation, its fleet is about 25
percent larger than its biggest rivals, Ensco Plc and
Seadrill Ltd, which are also grappling with the
downturn.
Newcomers, the sources said, would also have trouble gaining
entry into the highly technical and risky world of offshore
drilling.
Transocean shares have fallen almost 80 percent since Newman
took over in March, 2010. By comparison, the PHLX Oil Services
Index rose 1.5 percent in the same period.
Some of the stock battering can be traced back to the
fallout from the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history caused
by the deadly explosion and sinking of its Deepwater Horizon rig
leased for BP Plc's Macondo well.
Newman's departure and the dividend cut could also be seen
as casualties of a 50-percent slump in crude prices since
mid-2014.
However, Transocean current and former employees and
analysts also point to poor timing of some strategic moves and a
slow response to the onshore shale oil revolution that began six
years ago and overlapped with much of Newman's five-year term.
Reeling from litigation over the BP well blowout, Transocean
was slow to build new rigs, failing to capture new business
during an upswing in prices and now left paying for unfinished
rigs when crude prices and lease rates are sharply down.
During that time, the company, which built its reputation on
performing Herculean jobs, such as record-setting drilling in
12,000 feet of water to depths of 40,000 feet, began losing its
edge to smaller, nimbler rivals.
Under Newman, the Swiss-domiciled company took a long time
to deal with a vast oversupply of offshore rigs as a result of a
rapid rise in cheaper and more accessible U.S. shale oil
drilling.
Only in May 2014, just a month before oil prices began their
slide, Transocean said in a filing it planned to create a new
entity to later spin off eight of its units in the UK North Sea.
That plan was shelved in November.
In January, the company said it had scrapped or would scrap
12 older drilling units from the fleet of 71 units it owns or
operates. Analysts expect additional costly scrappings.
It remains an open question within the company whether the
board will pick Newman's successor from within our look for a
"transformational" leader from outside, one source said.
"You do need somebody that can adapt to that new
environment," said Rob Desai, oilfield service analyst at Edward
Jones in St. Louis.
There is no easy fix. Transocean's fleet is already half the
size it was in 2010. And even more nimble rivals such as Atwood
Oceanics Inc, which has a fleet of around 14 units, have
seen lease rates come under pressure.
In the short-term analysts say Transocean may need to tap
loans or issue shares as it faces nearly $2 billion in debt
maturing in the next 18 months, while investing to renew its
fleet.
"I think they are recapitalization candidate. So they are
going to be playing defense here for a while," said Bill
Herbert, managing director at Houston-based energy focused
investment bank Simmons & Company, which rates the stock
underweight.
At least one big investor is betting on a rebound in
Transocean shares. Soros Fund Management LLC, the hedge fund of
George Soros, bought a small stake of 149,000 shares of
Transocean in the fourth quarter, according to a securities
filing..
