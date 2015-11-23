(In third paragraph, corrects location of spokeswoman to
Houston, not New York)
ZURICH Nov 23 Transocean, one of the
world's largest offshore drilling companies, is to delist from
the SIX Swiss Exchange in the first quarter of 2016 to save on
costs.
Transocean, whose 2010 listing in Switzerland was the
biggest debut on the Swiss exchange in more than a decade, said
on Monday that its U.S. shares would continue to trade
on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Due to the expense and effort associated with multiple
listing locations, we do not think it is in the company's best
interest to be listed on two exchanges at this time," Transocean
spokeswoman Pam Easton in Houston said.
Like many others in the oil business, Transocean has been
hit by the low oil price which has meant that companies rent out
fewer of its rigs as they cut back on exploration and
production.
Its Swiss shares have lost more than a fifth of their value
this year. They fell 1.3 percent to 14.07 Swiss francs
($13.80)by 1435 GMT.
In 2010, the company said listing in Switzerland was "an
excellent way" to increase interest among Swiss and European
investors.
Transocean's exit from the Swiss exchange will make room for
another company -- possibly Swiss insurer Swiss Life
-- in the country's benchmark blue-chip Swiss Market Index
.
Members of the benchmark SMI are chosen based on their
market capitalisation and trading volume. On that basis, Swiss
Life and Swiss-based hearing aid maker Sonova could be
the most likely candidates to replace Transocean.
"According to our selection list, Swiss life is, at least
based on today's figures, the most likely candidate," SIX
spokesman Stephan Meier said.
Swiss Life dropped out of the SMI five years ago after
Transocean's listing.
The SIX Exchange in Zurich said it was still awaiting formal
notice from Transocean of its delisting intentions before
setting the company's final trading day next year.
Transocean will remain incorporated in Switzerland, the
company said.
($1 = 1.0192 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Rupert Pretterklieber and John
Miller; Editing by Jane Merriman)