BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on fleet, contracts, new drillships)
HOUSTON May 7 Transocean Ltd., the world's top offshore driller for energy producers, on Wednesday posted first-quarter net income of $456 million, a 42 percent rise from a year ago, thanks to an uptick in revenue and lower costs and taxes.
Earnings per share of $1.25 beat the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecast of $1.05, and the company's shares rose 1.6 percent in extending trading.
The Swiss-based company's contract backlog in mid-April was $26.1 billion and since then it has won additional contracts for $470 million.
In the first quarter, operating revenues rose 7 percent to $2.34 billion from the year-ago period while costs fell 5.8 percent to $1.6 billion.
The company's fleet revenue efficiency ticked up to 95.7 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter and its fleet utilization rate also rose slightly to 78 percent.
Capital expenditures increased $183 million to $1.1 billion from the fourth quarter of 2013, mainly for the construction of two new ultra-deepwater drillships.
In early 2013, Transocean agreed to pay $1.4 billion to settle U.S. government charges over its role in BP Plc's massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010. (Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.