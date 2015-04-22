April 21 Offshore driller Transocean Ltd said it appointed Jeremy Thigpen as its chief executive, as the company struggles to cope with lower demand for its rigs due to a steep fall in oil prices.

Thigpen had been chief financial officer at National Oilwell Varco Inc since December 2012.

Transocean said in February that Steven Newman would be stepping down as chief executive, and it slashed its dividend by 80 percent as it looked to conserve capital.

The offshore sector had been struggling before the latest price downturn as exploration and production companies turned their attention to the U.S. onshore shale boom.

National Oilwell named Scott Duff, chief accounting officer as its interim CFO, effective immediately. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)