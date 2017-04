Feb 24 Offshore rig contractor Transocean Ltd posted a fourth-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, when it booked $1.21 billion in impairment charges.

Net income attributable to Transocean was $611 million, or $1.66 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $739 million, or $2.04 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 17 percent to $1.85 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)