OSLO Jan 14 Norwegian police said on Thursday
they have dropped a planned appeal in a decade-long tax fraud
case against Swiss-based offshore drilling firm Transocean
, declaring that the company and its advisers
are now considered innocent.
The decision followed the replacement last week of the lead
prosecutor in the case.
Transocean and three individuals were acquitted by Oslo's
district court in July 2014, and the prosecution's demand for
1.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($204 million) in damages was
dismissed.
The National Authority for Investigation and Prosecution of
Economic and Environmental Crime had planned to appeal the
acquittal of Transocean Inc and unit Transocean Deepwater
Drilling Company, as well as the acquittal of two of the
company's three advisers.
The Norwegian police unit launched its investigation into
the transactions in 2005.
($1 = 8.8240 Norwegian crowns)
