WASHINGTON Aug 23 Amtrak said it is operating trains at reduced speeds between Baltimore and Washington on Tuesday while crews inspect tracks, stations and other rail infrastructure following a 5.9 magnitude quake that struck the U.S. East Coast and Canada.

The passenger train operator said in a statement there were no injuries and passengers should expect delays.

U.S. transport officials also said the speed reduction affects CSX CSX.N freight rail service in Maryland.

(Reporting by Christopher Doering and John Crawley; editing by Philip Barbara)