(Releads with service back to normal)
By Christopher Doering
WASHINGTON Aug 23 Amtrak train service
between Baltimore and Washington was back to normal on Tuesday
night after delays following a strong earthquake that hit the
U.S. East Coast and Canada, the passenger train operator said.
Amtrak reduced speeds along the Northeast Corridor between
Washington and Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon while crews
looked for signs of damage to tracks, stations and other rail
infrastructure.
Trains resumed running at normal operating speeds after
the inspections were completed, Amtrak said in a statement.
Amtrak said it expected normal operations on Wednesday for
trains heading north from Washington but some southbound trains
to Richmond, Virginia, have been canceled.
The 5.8 magnitude quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey
said was centered in Mineral, Virginia, forced the evacuations
of office buildings in several cities and disrupted air and
rail travel. [ID:nN1E77M1DF]
Union Station, Amtrak's main train station in Washington,
reopened around 3:20 p.m. local time (1920 GMT) after it was
evacuated and service was temporarily stopped earlier in the
day.
The earthquake also impacted commuter rail services
throughout the Washington region.
After halting trains following the earthquake, movement
resumed before the evening rush hour, but officials with
railroads in Maryland and Virginia said they were still
experiencing substantial
delays.
"We're up and running now and trains are back in service,"
said Mark Roeber with Virginia Railway Express. The inspection
of tunnels, tracks and other infrastructure by Amtrak "checked
everything out and everything looks fine," he said.
All New York City commuter railroads were reporting normal
service.
U.S. transport officials also said the speed reduction
affected CSX freight rail service in Maryland. The freight rail
operator shares some tracks with Amtrak.
(Reporting by Christopher Doering and John Crawley; Editing by
Paul Simao)