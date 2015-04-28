(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 28 Flying has become less energy
intensive than driving, at least in the United States, according
to the surprising findings of an analysis of energy consumption
by the University of Michigan's Transportation Research
Institute.
Transporting one person a distance of one mile by aircraft
consumed on average the energy equivalent to 2,465 British
thermal units (BTUs), compared with 4,211 BTUs for moving one
person one mile by car, in 2012.
If fuel use is adjusted to account for commercial freight
and mail carried on passenger aircraft, flying consumed just
2,033 BTUs per person mile, according to researcher Michael
Sivak.
One BTU is formally defined as the amount of energy needed
to raise the temperature of one pound of water by one degree
Fahrenheit. Informally, it is roughly the energy released by
burning a kitchen match.
A gallon of gasoline contains roughly 124,000 BTUs, a gallon
of jet fuel about 135,000 BTUs and diesel almost 139,000 BTUs.
Sivak's research shows driving consumed 71 percent more
energy per person-mile than flying in 2012, or more than double
if flying data are corrected for cargo ("Energy intensities of
flying and driving" April 2015).
Aviation still has a reputation for being a particularly
energy-intensive mode of transportation for moving people but
Sivak's findings suggest that reputation may no longer be
deserved.
At the start of the 1970s, aircraft were particularly
inefficient and consumed twice as much fuel per person-mile than
passenger cars (link.reuters.com/sek64w).
Since then, however, the amount of energy consumed per
passenger-mile by aircraft has fallen by almost 80 percent while
the efficiency of driving has improved by less than 17 percent.
The crossover point, when aircraft became less
energy-intensive than cars, occurred around the turn of the
millennium.
EFFICIENCY TRENDS
The switchover in energy intensity is the result of several
trends which have tended to make flying more efficient but have
had a much more ambiguous effect on driving.
New aircraft are much more fuel efficient than the ones they
replaced. Airlines have learned to operate them using less fuel
by cutting the amount of unnecessary weight carried on board.
And seat occupancy is much higher than it was in previous
decades.
In contrast, cars have become heavier and more powerful and
they are much more likely to be occupied by just the driver
rather than passengers. Carpooling on the way to work, for
example, has become much less common than it was in the 1970s
and 1980s.
There are several important qualifications to this analysis.
The data is based on the United States, famous for its larger
and more powerful passenger vehicles. Cars in the European Union
and Japan, where vehicles tend to be smaller and lighter,
consume far less energy per passenger mile.
Sivak's research is an important reminder about the effect
that choices about energy efficiency, vehicle size and engine
power have on fuel consumption.
The analysis is also sensitive to trip length. The average
length of a driving trip is just 9 miles while an average flight
is 914 miles -- 100 times longer.
Short car journeys tend to be much more energy-intensive
than longer ones because they are more likely to occur on urban
roads (with lots of starts and stops) and have a single
occupant.
Longer car journeys ones on the freeways and interstate
network are more fuel efficient and more likely to involve
multiple occupants, which cuts energy consumption per
person-mile dramatically.
But aircraft are also more fuel efficient over longer
journeys than shorter ones because so much fuel is consumed
during the takeoff phase. By some estimates, takeoff can account
for as much as a quarter of the fuel consumed on a short flight.
MOBILITY DEMAND
Sivak's analysis reveals some important truths about energy
consumption and transportation. First, energy consumption is
directly related to the demand for mobility, a point which is
often underplayed in discussions about energy and climate
change.
Aviation tends to account for a very high share of per
capita fuel consumption and per capita greenhouse emissions not
because aircraft are inefficient but because of the long
distances involved in air travel compared with other modes of
transport such as cars.
Rising fuel consumption and greenhouse emissions stem from
an increase in demand for very long distance travel - especially
intercontinental flights and among middle and lower income
groups -- which are a central part of a modern, interconnected
world.
Second, modes of transport are not inherently efficient or
inefficient. Better design can result in substantial efficiency
improvements. The way in which modes of transport are operated
is at least as important as their physical construction. And
regulations and fuel prices have an important role to play
driving energy efficiency.
At a global level, demand for mobility is set to increase
significantly in the decades ahead. As a higher share of the
world's population moves out of extreme poverty into middle
income status, they too will want to travel long distances for
work, leisure and to visit friends and family, and to consume
products made far away, which implies an enormous increase in
transport demand.
One option is to restrain the demand for mobility through
regulations and actions designed to make transport much more
expensive (such as increasing the cost of fuel through taxes or
emissions charges).
Another is to shift people and products from transport modes
with high energy intensity (such as aircraft) to ones which
consume less fuel per passenger-mile (such as rail), though
Sivak's analysis raises questions about some of the assumptions
commonly made about the energy intensity of different modes of
transport.
The third option, and in many ways the most promising, is to
improve fuel efficiency within existing modes of transport.
Sivak shows this course holds enormous promise through
improvements in design and choices about how transport modes are
operated.
Airlines have become more fuel efficient, in part, because
they have cut excess weight and raised seat occupancy to record
levels. Cars on the other hand, at least in the United States,
have become heavier and drive around with most of the seats
empty.
Improvements in transport design and operation offer the
best hope of meeting the world's growing demand for mobility
while curbing greenhouse emissions.
Efficiency improvements are, in turn, linked to the price of
fuel and government regulations. The three approaches to curbing
emissions (fuel pricing, mode shifting and enhanced efficiency)
are complements rather than substitutes.
Nonetheless, the biggest reductions in greenhouse emissions
are likely to come from using existing transport systems more
efficiently, rather than trying to force people to stay at home
by making travel dramatically more expensive.
(Editing by David Evans)