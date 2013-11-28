* LNG transport infrastructure is becoming available
* Baltic LNG transport demand to be 2-5 mln tonnes a year
* High gas prices, conversion costs may stall development
By Henning Gloystein and Jonathan Saul
LONDON, Nov 28 Northern European use of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel ships is becoming feasible
as supply from Qatar to the Dutch port of Rotterdam becomes
available, but for it to compete with oil in transport its price
has to fall considerably.
New regulation on sulphur emissions in the shipping sector
will come into place for much of the North and Baltic Sea in
2015, sparking interest in alternative fuels to diesel and many
see LNG, currently used almost exclusively for power generation,
as a viable alternative.
"LNG is seen as a popular alternative to oil as a transport
fuel because it is efficient and potentially cost effective,"
said Gordon Inkson, energy and shipping expert at law firm
Holman Fenwick Willan (HFW).
The industry estimates Baltic demand for LNG as a ship fuel
will likely be around 2-5 million tonnes per year this decade.
"Shippers are constrained by regulation and need to adapt,
and LNG could provide some cost-effective solutions," said
Frederic Barnaud, executive director at Russia's Gazprom
Marketing & Trading.
Gazprom so far only supplies Europe with gas via pipelines,
which is barely used in the transport sector, but the
state-controlled company has said it plans to build an LNG
export terminal at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga to supply the
region by 2018.
France's Total and Royal Dutch Shell are
said to be interested in joining the project.
Currently, however, the only means to import LNG into the
region are via North Sea ports, such as Belgium's Zeebrugge and
the Dutch Gate terminal at Rotterdam.
"The planned breakbulk expansion of the Gate terminal in
Rotterdam is what has made it possible to build up small scale
terminal infrastructure in other harbours in northern Europe,"
said Lars Frisk, head of business development with Swedish
infrastructure company Swedegas.
But as Europe's domestic gas reserves are falling, almost
all imported gas is needed for electricity generation, so far
leaving the gas transport sector short of supplies.
This will change when German utility E.ON gets
access to Qatari LNG from next year into Rotterdam's Gate LNG
terminal.
The position of the facility is beneficial for LNG use for
transport as Rotterdam is also a key development hub of LNG fuel
bunkering, driven largely by energy major Shell and tank storage
provider Vopak.
The bunkered LNG in Rotterdam can be used to fuel river
barges that ply continental Europe's major shipping routes, such
as the Rhine, and it can also be sent on to other LNG fuel
development hubs such as Sweden, Norway and Finland.
Swedegas and Vopak are jointly investing in an LNG terminal
at the port of Gothenburg, Sweden's biggest.
Further in to the Baltic Sea, Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta
won subsidies this month to finance an LNG terminal
which could become the first eastern Baltic import terminal if
it comes online as planned in December 2014.
GAS IS TOO EXPENSIVE
Although the gas and required infrastructure is becoming
available, high costs are still preventing faster development.
"LNG market potential is highly dependent on profitability
of LNG conversion versus other alternatives for emission
reductions," said the chief of Finland's gas supplier Gasum
Antero Jännes.
Gasum plans to build the Fingulf LNG terminal for use in the
industrial and transport sectors.
Analysts say that at current oil prices of around $110 per
barrel, European natural gas prices would have to fall to levels
between $8-9 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from
current levels of over $10 per mmBtu, in order to compete in the
transport sector.
French bank Societe Generale said this week it expected UK
spot gas prices to drop slightly from an average of 67 pence per
therm ($10.95 per mmBtu) to 66 pence a therm ($10.78 per mmBtu).
Additionally, analysts say that LNG as marine fuel is still
trapped in the "chicken-egg theory."
"Suppliers raise the issue of vessel supply that can use LNG
as fuel, while shipowners are sceptical about available
infrastructure and medium-term developments," said Shantanu
Bhushan of maritime consultants Drewry.
An executive with the association INTERTANKO, whose members
own the majority of the world's tanker fleet, said the shipping
world would need to see LNG work in one region before its use in
the sector spreads.
"If it becomes successful in North Europe and perhaps in the
U.S. and China, the chances are good that it will spread
elsewhere," the executive said.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Sarah McFarlane;
editing by James Jukwey)