HOUSTON Feb 16 Houston Ship Channel traffic was at a standstill Thursday morning as dense sea fog continued to blanket the waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port.

Seventy-four ships were waiting to transit the 53-mile (85-km) channel between the Gulf of Mexico and crude oil refining hubs of Houston and Texas City, Texas.

Ship pilots halted vessel movement on Wednesday morning when dense fog made visibility unsafe to navigate the channel. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)