HOUSTON Feb 21 Ship pilots halted vessel traffic along the Houston Ship Channel Tuesday morning as dense sea fog made transit of the 53-mile (85-km) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port unsafe, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Pilots stopped moving ships shortly after 5 a.m. local time (1100 GMT), the Coast Guard said.

Sea fog is a regular occurrence along the U.S. Gulf Coast in the winter and spring months.

(Reporting By Erwin Seba)