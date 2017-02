HOUSTON Feb 22 Ships were halted overnight along the Houston Ship Channel as dense sea fog impaired visibility along the 53-mile (85-km) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday morning.

Forty-two ships were waiting to transit the ship channel, according to the Coast Guard.

Ship pilots called the halt late Tuesday night. The pilots were preparing to resume guiding ships along the waterway on Wednesday morning. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)