HOUSTON Feb 29 Ship pilots kept vessels
halted for a second day on Wednesday along the Houston Ship
Channel as dense sea fog continued make navigation to the
busiest U.S. petrochemical port unsafe, said the U.S. Coast
Guard.
Thirty-five ships were waiting to sail to and 43 ships were
waiting to sail from the port of Houston, according to the Coast
Guard. Ship pilots were able to guide ships from Galveston and
Texas City, Texas by early on Wednesday morning.
Ship pilots called a halt to ship movement early on Tuesday
morning due to the fog.
