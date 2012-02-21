(Updates ship movement resumes)

HOUSTON, Feb 21 Ships resumed passage along the Houston Ship Channel Tuesday as dense sea fog dissipated by late morning, ending a temporary halt to vessel traffic on the 53-mile (85-km) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Pilots stopped moving ships shortly after 5 a.m. local time (1100 GMT), the Coast Guard said. Pilots resumed guiding ships along the waterway at 11 a.m.

About 25 ships were waiting to transit the waterway shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.

Sea fog is a regular occurrence along the U.S. Gulf Coast in the winter and spring months.

(Reporting By Erwin Seba)