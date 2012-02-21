Total in talks to buy Iranian LNG project-sources
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
(Updates ship movement resumes)
HOUSTON, Feb 21 Ships resumed passage along the Houston Ship Channel Tuesday as dense sea fog dissipated by late morning, ending a temporary halt to vessel traffic on the 53-mile (85-km) waterway to the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Pilots stopped moving ships shortly after 5 a.m. local time (1100 GMT), the Coast Guard said. Pilots resumed guiding ships along the waterway at 11 a.m.
About 25 ships were waiting to transit the waterway shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Coast Guard said.
Sea fog is a regular occurrence along the U.S. Gulf Coast in the winter and spring months.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba)
MILAN/PARIS, Feb 27 Total is in talks to buy a multi-billion dollar stake in Iran's partly-built liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility, Iran LNG, seeking to unlock vast gas reserves.
LONDON, Feb 27 For every buyer of futures and options there must be a seller. For every long position there must be a corresponding short position.
DUSHANBE, Feb 27 Russia and Tajikistan agreed to bolster guarding of the former Soviet republic's border with Afghanistan to prevent a spillover of the conflict there, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.