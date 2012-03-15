(Updates with ships moving again)

HOUSTON, March 15 Ships resumed moving through the Houston Ship Channel as to dense sea fog dissipated on Thursday morning along the 53-mile (85-km) waterway between the Gulf of Mexico and the busiest U.S. petrochemical port, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

About 25 ships were waiting in the Gulf to sail through the channel to the port of Houston, the Coast Guard said

Ship pilots called a halt to vessel movement early on Thursday morning, the fourth day pilots have stopped guiding ships due to unsafe visibility because of fog. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)