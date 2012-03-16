HOUSTON, March 16 Ships resumed moving again on the Houston Ship Channel on Friday morning after a fifth overnight halt this week due to dense sea fog along the 53-mile (85-km) waterway connecting the busiest U.S. petrochemical port to the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Twenty-nine ships were waiting to sail to the port of Houston and 12 were waiting to sail out to the Gulf due to the overnight halt called by ship pilots because of unsafe visibility, the U.S. Coast Guard said. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)