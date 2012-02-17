HOUSTON Feb 17 The Mississippi River was shut Friday as oil leaked from a tanker barge in the wake of a collision west of New Orleans, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The tanker barge collided with a deck barge at about 2 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), causing the spill from the tanker, the Coast Guard said. No injuries were reported.

The river was shut between mile markers 135 and 140. And water intakes from the river for the cities of New Sarpy and Luling, Louisiana were shut to protect drinking water from contamination. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)