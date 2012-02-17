UPDATE 6-Oil slips on dollar strength but cushioned by OPEC optimism
* Markets look ahead to U.S. stockpile numbers (Updates prices)
HOUSTON Feb 17 The Mississippi River was shut Friday as oil leaked from a tanker barge in the wake of a collision west of New Orleans, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The tanker barge collided with a deck barge at about 2 a.m. local time (0800 GMT), causing the spill from the tanker, the Coast Guard said. No injuries were reported.
The river was shut between mile markers 135 and 140. And water intakes from the river for the cities of New Sarpy and Luling, Louisiana were shut to protect drinking water from contamination. (Reporting By Erwin Seba)
ADEN, Feb 22 The second-in-command of Yemen army was killed on Wednesday when a missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement hit an army camp, a military source said, the most senior Yemeni officer killed in the country's civil war.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi Aramco are expected to sign an agreement to collaborate in Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project, two industry sources said on Wednesday.