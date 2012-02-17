* No injuries, but barge carrying 3,500 barrels of crude oil leaks

* Spill halted but cleanup just beginning

* One-way vessel traffic resumes 10 hours after the accident

* The area is home to 12.4 percent of U.S. refining

* More than half of U.S. grain exports flow from area (Adds partial reopening; no injuries; agribusiness, other shipping impact)

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, Feb 17 A barge collision and oil spill on Friday temporarily closed the Mississippi River near New Orleans, the U.S. Coast Guard said, potentially affecting 12.4 percent of U.S. oil refining capacity and more than half of U.S. grain exports.

There were no injuries but oil spilled and the river was closed from Mile 135 to Mile 140, about 50 miles upriver from New Orleans, between 2 a.m. CST (800 GMT) and 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT), when one-way traffic resumed.

The damaged tank barge, which had a 5-by-10 foot gash at the waterline, was carrying 3,535 barrels of Louisiana sweet crude, but how much actually spilled had not yet been determined, the Coast Guard spokeswoman said.

The barge was pushed up on the river bank and the spill halted, but cleanup had just begun, she said.

"The source has been secured. There's no more oil leaking into the water at this time," the spokeswoman said Friday morning.

The tugboat pushing the damaged barge deployed 100 feet of boom and 30,000 feet more of the floating oil barrier was available to contain the spill, the spokeswoman said.

The Coast Guard closed the river after the collision, which occurred at Mile 139, involving the towboats Clarence W. Settoon, which was pushing oil barges downriver, and the Alydar, which was pushing a crane barge up river.

One-way downstream-bound traffic resumed at 11 a.m. and was to run until 6 p.m., at which time upstream traffic would run until 4 a.m. Saturday, the Coast Guard said. The two directions will alternate pending cleanup.

The impact of the river traffic shutdown appeared limited as of noon Friday. The Coast Guard had counted four vessels or barge tows headed downriver and two headed upriver that had been delayed as of late morning.

"It depends on how long the closure is. It's a big impact when you shut the river down," said Edward Nowell, director of operations for the Port of South Louisiana, a 54-mile stretch of facilities bracketing the collision site.

Crude oil and petroleum products move in both directions on the river. There are eight refineries with 2.2 million barrels per day of capacity in the New Orleans area, 12.4 percent of the U.S. total.

Other commodities also move through the area, which has two major port complexes and is lined with facilities that handle more than half of U.S. agricultural exports, which totaled $136 billion last year.

Downriver from the accident, Port of New Orleans spokesman Chris Bonura said the closure was not hindering operations. "It's not affecting traffic in our jurisdiction at all," Bonura said.

The accident site was downriver from refineries operated by Marathon Petroleum, Exxon Mobil refinery and Motiva, a joint venture of Shell Oil and Saudi Aramco. It is upriver from refineries operated by Valero, Conoco Phillips and Chalmette, a joint venture between Exxon and Saudi Aramco.

Valero and Motiva declined comment. Exxon Mobil said operations at Baton Rouge and Chalmette had not been affected.

The river closure was near major grain terminals operated by ADM and Cargill. An ADM spokeswoman could not immediately say what the effect would be. A Cargill spokesman could not be reached about the impact.

(Reporting By Bruce Nichols; Additional reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays)