* Global transport fuel demand to grow up to 82 pct by 2050
* Developing countries' demand to surpass developed by 2025
* CO2 emissions from transport could be 79 pct higher in
2050
LONDON, Dec 8 Transport fuel demand in
developing nations is expected to grow by up to 300 percent by
2050, as China, India and other emerging economies put more cars
on the road and planes in the sky, the World Energy Council
(WEC) said in a report on Thursday.
The international energy body predicted global fuel demand
from airplanes to ships could increase by 30 percent to 82
percent by mid-century from 2010 levels, depending on the future
use of alternative fuels and technologies.
In 2010, the global transport sector consumed about 2,200
million tons of oil equivalent (mtoe), accounting for around 19
percent of global energy supplies.
Environmental restrictions and increased efficiencies in
developed countries could contribute to as much as a 20-percent
drop in their overall demand for transport fuel, WEC said.
This means demand from developing countries, such as China
and India, the world's two most populous countries, is expected
to surpass that of developed countries by 2025, it said.
"It is clear that emerging economies will contribute the
most to the development of our future transport needs, with
their fast growing population and rapid economic development,"
Pierre Gadonneix, chairman of the WEC, said in a statement.
He added: "Only with strong leadership at both government
and enterprise levels can a positive contribution be made
towards a radical shift in our transportation systems and the
well-being of future generations."
The biggest, challenge is for governments to provide
"sustainable transport" for nine billion people in 2050, while
at the same time minimising congestion and pollution, WEC said.
SCENARIOS
The year-long study looked at two scenarios for the global
transport sector. One is based purely on open competition and
'lowest-cost' solutions, while the other is regulated by
government to promote alternative fuels and technologies.
Under these scenarios, global demand for the major fuels,
such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and fuel oil will increase by
10 percent to 68 percent over the next forty years.
Demand for jet fuel could grow by up to 300 percent in an
unregulated market, as more and more people take to the skies,
according to WEC.
Meanwhile, demand for gasoline could drop by up to 63
percent in a regulated market that promotes more electric
vehicles or cars using alternative fuels.
As population and incomes rise in emerging economies, there
will be a shift towards demand for transport, namely cars.
In 2005, vehicle ownership was about 11 cars per 1,000
capita in China and about 6 cars per 1,000 capita in India,
compared with a global average of 111 cars per 1,000 capita.
Recently, China's car ownership rate has been growing at a
rate of 12 percent per year, while in India it has been growing
at 9 percent per year.
The overall number of cars in the developing world could
increase by up to 557 percent by 2050, while developed nations
will see an increase of up to 41 percent, the report said.
The global population is expected to rise to 9 billion in
2050, meaning more climate-changing carbon dioxide (CO2)
emissions churning out from a growing number of cars, planes and
ships.
Globally, the transport sector's CO2 emissions could rise by
as much as 79 percent by 2050 from 2010 levels of around 7
billion tonnes, the WEC report said.
However, the increase could be limited to 16 percent if
tough government action and private sector investment paves the
way for wide use of low carbon fuels and technologies.
(Reporting by Jeff Coelho; editing by Jason Neely)