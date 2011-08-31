Plains All American quarterly profit nearly halves as costs jump
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
Aug 31 3 months to Jun. 30 2011: Hoegh LNG ASA (Millions of dollars unless otherwise stated)
Latest Year
Ago Freight revenues 25.7 22.6 EBIT 2.7 4.4 Pretax profit -3.0 -1.3 Net profit -2.7 -1.5
(Reporting by Krisztina Nagy, Gothenburg, Sweden).
Feb 6 Plains All American Pipeline LP reported a quarterly profit that nearly halved as costs jumped 23.3 percent at the pipeline operator.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.
Feb 7 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has granted the final easement needed to finish the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline, according to a court filing Tuesday.