NEW YORK Aug 28 New York City's subways will begin reopening on Monday at 6:00 a.m. EDT (1000 GMT) though the service will be less frequent and trains more crowded, after Saturday's unprecedented closure due to Hurricane Irene, the state governor and the head of the transit system said.

Bus services have been restored in all five New York City boroughs. While service will keep increasing, it may not reach normal levels on Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo and Metropolitan Transit Authority Chairman Jay Walder said in a statement.

Service on the Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road commuter rails would remain suspended pending damage assessments, officials said. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by Anthony Boadle)